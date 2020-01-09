Hermitage truck driver found shot, killed on Shelby County interstate

Investigators released a photo Wednesday night showing a “person of interest” in the fatal shooting (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office).

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway in Shelby County after a 30-year-old truck driver from Hermitage was found fatally shot inside the cab of a semi Wednesday morning.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was discovered inside of a tractor trailer parked on the shoulder of I-269 near Macon Road.

Detectives reviewed video footage from inside the truck’s cab and determined someone had shot the driver, identified as Dajuante Stuart, a 30-year-old man from Hermitage.

The sheriff’s office issued photos Wednesday night showing a “person of interest” wanted for questioning in the case.

Anyone with information on the homicide investigation or the whereabouts of the “person of interest” should contact the Shelby County CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.