NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some of the most popular hemp products may soon be illegal in Tennessee if the state’s Department of Agriculture’s proposed rules for testing cannabis flower and products are made official.

“It’s kind of changing the rules in the middle of the game, ” said Rep. Chris Hurt (R-Halls) who sits on the Agriculture Committee.

Under current laws, it is legal to sell hemp or cannabis so long as it contains less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. Delta-9 THC is most commonly known for its intoxicating effects or the “high” it induces, but there are hundreds of other chemical compounds in a hemp plant, including THCA.

THCA is nonpsychoactive, but when it is exposed to heat converts into delta-9 THC. THCA isn’t regulated as strictly as delta-9 THC and has become a top seller for hemp retailers across Tennessee.

“People have made big investments in our state; they’ve built businesses around those cannabinoids,” Hurt explained.

In the spring, state lawmakers passed a bill regulating the selling of hemp and hemp products.

The bill had the support of many hemp businesses because they felt the regulations would give them more credibility and get rid of people selling untested or unsafe hemp products.

The law charges the Tennessee Department of Agriculture with laying out the rules for the manufacturing and sale of these products, which includes testing and compliance.

Earlier this month, the department released their proposed rules for how to enact the new law. The rules define “total THC” in a hemp product as the flower or product’s delta-9 THC content and the potential delta-9 THC that could come from THCA.

“All of that popular CBD, CBD flower, THCA flower will be non compliant and will be banned and will become illegal,” said Tennessee Growers Coalition Executive Director Kelley Hess.

Hess said these rules are “unrealistic” and, if they are enacted, could destroy or crush hemp retailers and farmers.

“They’re putting a pre harvest standard on post production products,” Hess said. “What’s compliant in the field may not be necessarily compliant, meet those standards after the fact.”

She added there is no added consumer safety benefit to these proposed rules.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture declined to be interviewed for this story, but provided a statement.

“We are following the requirements of the legislation. The rulemaking for products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids is still underway. After the public comment period, the proposed rules may be revised based on feedback,” a department spokesperson wrote.

Public comment is scheduled for February 6 at 10 a.m. at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Porter Building Atrium.