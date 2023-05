NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – May is Silver Alert Awareness month.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 204 Silver Alerts have been sent out in Tennessee since the alert’s inception in 2021. Of the 204 alerts issued, only three remain unsolved.

If you would like to help law enforcement, fill out a TN Care Kit. They include important details that will help officers and agents begin searching even quicker.

Click here to download your kit.