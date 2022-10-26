KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee nonprofit organization Appalachian Bear Rescue has been named a finalist for a North American award which recognizes groups that go above and beyond to help animals.

ABR is one of five finalists in the category of animal welfare for the Land Rover’s 2022 Defender Service Awards presented by Chase. The winner of the award will receive a $25,000 cash prize and a customized Land Rover Defender 130 SUV.

Each finalist will be given $5,000 to aid in their services.

The public is invited to cast their votes for the winning animal welfare organization and winners in four other categories at the Defender Service Awards page on the Land Rover website.

Voting will run through Sunday, Nov. 6. You can vote once per day in each category.

In a video made as part of the contest, ABR Lead Curator Coy Blair explained that the new SUV would help them reach more injured cubs in hard to reach areas. Blair said their current two-wheel drive SUV is 18 years old and struggles with the rugged terrain in some areas.

Other finalists are the Charleston Animal Society, Pitiful Paws Rescue in Chesapeake, Ohio, the Ruff Haven Crisis Sheltering in Salt Lake City and the Barnyard Sanctuary in Columbia, New Jersey.