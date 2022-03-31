SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — No one was hurt after engine failure forced an emergency landing for a helicopter fighting the wildfire in Sevier County.

It happened southwest of Wears Valley on Thursday morning just before 10:30 a.m.

The UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter experienced an engine failure as it was airlifting water to drop on the wildfire near Pigeon Forge. The pilots were forced the put the aircraft down on a soccer field on Line Springs Road.

Four crewmembers were aboard the helicopter at the time, and they are all safe. No injuries were reported as a result of the emergency landing.

Officials say the aircraft sustained minor damages.

The crewmembers are assigned to Detachment 1, Company C, 1- 171st Aviation Regiment, based in Knoxville.