COSBY, Tenn (WATE) — A helicopter has crash landed near Cosby, according to Sevier County dispatch. The helicopter came down near the Sevier-Cocke County line. Officials say the crash is on Apple Tree Lane, just off U.S. Highway 321, about 15 miles northeast of Gatlinburg.

Few details are available at this time, but Cocke County law enforcement and first responders are on scene, assisted by Sevier County units.

Flight data shows the helicopter took off at 2:13 p.m. from Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport in Sevierville and was in the air for about 8 minutes before dropping off of radar in the mountains.

All of the scenic tour helicopter groups in Sevier County say their helicopters are accounted for, and this is believed to be a private helicopter.