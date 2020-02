NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ten children have died from the flu this season in Tennessee, the state’s health department confirmed Wednesday.

Statistics provided by the Tennessee Department of Health indicate six of the deaths were in East Tennessee, three in Middle Tennessee and one in West Tennessee.

Health officials said 45 of 95 counties in the state have had at least one confirmed flu positive result in recent weeks.

The free flu vaccine is being offered at local health departments.