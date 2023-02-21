MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County baby who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that prevented her from breathing on her own has died, but her story could possibly result in a change to state law.

According to an obituary, 1-year-old Quinnlee Mae Shriner of Mount Carmel passed away on Friday.

Quinnlee was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy with respiratory distress, or SMARD. After spending months in the hospital, she was able to return home in December.

Her return home was held up due to a state law that requires medical equipment providers to have an office or place of business in Tennessee in order to sell equipment in the state.

Because of her condition, Quinnlee required a special device known as a cuirass ventilator to breathe, but the device’s manufacturer was based out of the state. The company was able to get a temporary license and Quinnlee received her ventilator, allowing her to come home for Christmas.

Her father, Scott Shriner, told News Channel 11 in December that he planned to work with state Rep. Gary Hicks to change state law.

Hicks and Sen. Jon Lundberg have introduced a bill to exempt home medical equipment providers from the requirement if the equipment is not available from another provider within the state. The legislation is scheduled to go before the House Health Subcommittee on Tuesday.

A funeral for Quinnlee is set for Wednesday, according to the obituary.