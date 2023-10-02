NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Once again, neighbors in Middle Tennessee are finding hate messages on their property, this time from the KKK over the weekend.

News 2 spoke with The Anti-Defamation League who said there has been an uptick of hate against all minority groups.

At first glance, it looks like litter, but when neighbors in East Nashville opened the letter on Sunday they found a message from the so-called ‘Trinity White Knights’ of the Ku Klux Klan.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“Every time someone finds something like this in their neighborhood, they’re like what is this trash what is this filth? There is no place for this in our neighborhood,” said Eyton Davidson, Regional Director for Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Southeast.

This year alone, the ADL reports 72 incidents of white supremacist propaganda in Tennessee. In total, there have been 111 hate incidents.

When you compare that number to surrounding states, Kentucky reports eight incidents, Mississippi 25, Alabama 65, and Georgia 127.

“Over half of these instances were driven by actions from white supremacist groups, hate groups, far-right extremists,” Davidson said.

Eyton Davidson with the ADL said from 2021 to 2022, they saw a 120% increase in antisemitic incidents. “And in 2023 the activity is still very, very high so it is cause for concern for sure,” Davidson said.

Back in February, dozens of anti-semitic fliers were found in West and East Nashville. The fliers were placed in plastic bags with popcorn kernels.

“They’re using the First Amendment as a shield well that’s what they’re trying to do,” Davidson said.

When it comes to these hate groups’ messages, Davidson said the goal is not only to intimidate and threaten neighbors but it’s used as a recruitment tool. “They’re essentially trolls that are seeking attention and what they do is they show their followers that they’re seeking attention and they ask their followers for money.”

He added it’s important to report any hate incident to ADL.org and follow up with law enforcement.