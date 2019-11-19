Gun hunting season for deer opens Nov. 23 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is reminding hunters about the opening of gun hunting season for deer.

The season opens on November 23, which is the traditional opening date of the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

TWRA says sportsmen may also use muzzleloader or archery equipment. The newly-created Unit CWD has been permitted to use guns since the start muzzle-loader archery season Nov. 9.

The season will continue through Jan. 5, 2020.

Anyone born on or after January 1, 1969, is required to carry proof of satisfactory completion of a hunter education class or be in possession of the Apprentice Hunting License (along with other required licenses) while hunting any species in Tennessee.

For more information about Tennessee’s 2019-20 hunting season, click here.