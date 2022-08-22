GREENFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Greenfield High School senior passed out and stopped breathing on the football field during a game against South Fulton Friday night, and his family credits prayers from both teams as part of the reason he is still alive.

Blake Rodehaver is currently at Vanderbilt University Medical Center waiting for doctors to figure out what caused the medical emergency.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

With a little more than two minutes left in the game Friday, Rodehaver started to feel sick and laid down near the sidelines. As medics tried to cool him off, he stopped breathing. They performed CPR until a Life Flight helicopter arrived to take Rodehaver to the hospital.

“I caught out of the corner of my eye that a player was down on the sideline, and I looked around immediately trying to find Blake, and I saw that it was Blake,” said Blake’s father, Jason Rodehaver.

The game stopped immediately, and players from both teams gathered around to pray while Rodehaver was receiving CPR.

All his mother could do was watch and pray herself. “It was the most helpless feeling I’ve ever felt in my life to watch my baby, and I couldn’t do anything to get to him,” Shonda Rodehaver said. “We firmly believe a miracle occurred that night on the football field.”

On Monday, Rodehaver was in good spirits and said he was positively overwhelmed with all the well wishes and prayers. “I knew there were people who loved me, but I didn’t know just how many there were,” Rodehaver said.

All of Rodehaver’s medical tests have come back normal so far. He is set to get an MRI of his heart, which his family hopes will reveal the reason for the medical emergency.

“Waiting to find out what caused it, how to treat it, and just looking forward to getting home,” Jason Rodehaver said.