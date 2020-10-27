Greeneville police: Parents of 2-year-old found in street charged with child abuse; home called ‘unbearable’

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greeneville man and woman were arrested early on Tuesday after police found their toddler in the street with cuts on her feet.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers were called to the 500 block of Acton Court just after 2 a.m. after receiving calls about a 2-year-old girl in the street.

Officers report two witnesses were holding the girl when they arrived.

The report says EMS was called due to the girl’s feet bleeding from small cuts. EMS reportedly determined the cuts were minor and did not require medical attention.

DCS was contacted at the time to come and take emergency custody of the child.

GPD reports officers learned that the child lived at a home in the 100 block of West Bernard.

Officers arrived at the home and spoke with the child’s father, Ryan Phillips, who had to be woken up. Phillips was escorted to the scene to wait with the child until DCS arrived.

Once the child was in the DCS vehicle, Phillips was arrested for child abuse and neglect.

The report says Phillips became angry and headbutted the trunk of the police vehicle three times, denting the vehicle. Phillips was additionally charged with vandalism and resisting arrest.

Officers report the DCS agent also wanted to go to the house and speak with the mother of the girl, Robin Blatz.

Another child was also reported to be living at the house but was in good health at the time of the visit.

“The condition of the house was unbearable,” the report reads. “There was trash piled in the living room floor. The house smelled of cat urine and cigarette smoke. The master bedroom had several items of drug paraphernalia inside of it and had trash and items piled up on the bed. There was dirty clothes and trash piled on the kitchen table. In the children’s room there were cigarette burns all over the floor.”

Blatz reportedly told authorities she had not been staying at the home at night for the last two months, due to her not wanting to be around Phillips.

Due to the state of the house, Phillips was charged with two more counts of child abuse and neglect.

Blatz was charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect.

The report says the girl has gotten out like this on three other known occasions.