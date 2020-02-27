Grandmother of man charged in Tennessee AMBER Alert case calls him ‘devious’

WILKES COUNTY, NC (WKRN/WSOC) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI are still searching for a missing toddler as if she is still alive.

An Amber Alert was issued for Evelyn Boswell last week but authorities said she hasn’t been seen since December.

“I hope and pray, my staff hopes and prays, everybody working on this case hopes and prays she’s alive and we’re continuing to work as if she’s alive,” said Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy. “It was just reported last Tuesday, last known sighting verified sighting was 1st of December. So, we were already behind the eight ball at 67/68 days before she was even reported missing.”

The child’s mother, Megan, her grandmother, Angela, and the grandmother’s boyfriend, William McCloud are all in jail. Megan Boswell is charged with False Reporting. Angela Boswell and McCloud were charged with possession of stolen property after NC authorities located a vehicle of interest in the case.

The search for the 15-month-old brought law enforcement agents to a pond in Wilkes County, North Carolina Wednesday. However, the search turned up empty.

According to our ABC affiliate WSOC, the pond is located next to the home of McCloud’s grandmother.

McCloud said the couple showed up to her home asking for money to get out of North Carolina and she asked her grandson why he was wet.

“[He said] That he’d been at the motel, there’d been a pipe burst and he’d gotten his feet wet, somebody stole his money and he needed money to get back to Bristol,” Mary McCloud recalled. “He’s devious enough. His record from youth up – he’s been devious enough to be involved in something.”

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

