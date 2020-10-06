Governor’s Office announces $10,000 reward in 1992 Benton County case

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a $10,000 reward from the state for information leading to the apprehension, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Sheila Bradford. PHOTOS: TBI

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday, at the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a $10,000 reward from the state for information leading to the apprehension, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the 1992 disappearance of Sheila Bradford.

Family members reported Bradford missing to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on September 22, 1992. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) joined the investigation at the request of the 24th District Attorney General’s office.

According to the TBI, Bradford had had previously contacted police with information regarding her boyfriend’s family and their involvement in a 1991 double homicide and arson. Her boyfriend’s bothers Gary Bruce, Robert Bruce, and Jerry Bruce, along with family friend, David Riles, were ultimately convicted in federal court for the murders of Danny Vine and his fiancé Della Thorton in Benton County.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

