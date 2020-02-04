Governor Lee outlines 2nd budget in State of State address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee addressed lawmakers and guests at the state capitol Monday in his annual State of the State address.

In a Tennessee state budget that shot past the $40 million mark for the first time, the Republican governor highlighted in his address a potential 4% raise for K-12 teachers and more.

“Over the next two years, we will recommend moving the minimum salary schedule for teachers from $36,000 to $40,000, so that no Tennessee teacher is making less than $40,000 per year,” said Lee.

There was a further accent on education, as the governor proposed an early literacy program and a $250 million trust fund for help in school mental health issues.

“Scores of teachers and principals, as well as our education commissioner, have pleaded for reinforcements from the state to help schools tackle the mental health and other challenges that students bring with them into the classroom.”

Tucked into the overall spending plan that reflects a 3.7% increase over last year’s budget, is some potential help worth $100 million for local and county governments to use for things like roads and public safety.

Other budget investment numbers include money to hire 25 new TBI agents and a second year of pay increases for correctional officers as the department struggles to fill staff shortages pointed out in a recent state audit.

Now begins the long process for lawmakers to either add or subtract from the nearly $41 billion budget.

The governor also highlighted a tax cut affecting potentially 191,000 Tennesseans. He proposed cutting in half the state’s $400 yearly professional privilege tax.

The tax affects professions like doctors, lawyers, and accountants.