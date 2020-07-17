Governor Bill Lee grants ‘temporary reprieve’ for death row inmate Harold Nichols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee announced Friday that he is going to grant a temporary reprieve from execution to death row inmate Harold Wayne Nichols.

“I am granting Harold Wayne Nichols a temporary reprieve from execution until December 31, 2020, due to the challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Lee in a statement to News 2.

Nichols, 59, was convicted of rape and first-degree felony murder in the 1988 death of Karen Pulley in Hamilton County.

