Governor Bill Lee announces $150 million in relief funds for Tennessee non-profits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There will be $150 million dollars in coronavirus relief funds available to Tennessee non-profits, according to Governor Bill Lee.

Lee made the announcement Tuesday, and explained these funds would assist in their ongoing efforts to address the ongoing health and economic impacts of the virus.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed enormous strain on all aspects of our society, and non-profit organizations are no different. Non-profits play a vital role in ensuring Tennesseans’ needs are met in times of crisis, and it’s imperative these organizations receive financial support to continue their work. The Tennessee Community CARES Program will help alleviate the duress non-profits are under and ensure they continue to support their communities. Governor Bill Lee

Before the pandemic arrived, our state was already working closely with non-profit organizations to create valuable partnerships that provide families with full wrap around support. This additional grant assistance will allow us to expand these partnerships to meet new challenges created by COVID-19 and continue our mission to build a thriving Tennessee. Tennessee Department of Human Services Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes

Lee said the $150 million dollars will be provided by the Tennessee Community CARES Program. It will give direct federally-funded aid to non-profits in the state.

Some examples of activities prioritized and encouraged for funding under this program will include things like: Support for school-aged children and families related to education needs created or exacerbated by the COVID-19 outbreak, emergency food assistance and emergency financial assistance to prevent homelessness, eviction or foreclosure.

The Department of Human Services said partner non-profits can serve as grant administrators. Grand administrators will be required to submit a proposal no later than 12 p.m. CDT, Thursday, July 23 describing their ability to give sub-grants to eligible non-profits. You can find instructions on how to do so here.

Instructions for grant proposals for non-profits interested in receiving response and recovery grants will be provided by the Department of Human Services on August 1, 2020. Officials said these applications will be processed first come, first serve.

