NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee has returned to Tennessee after a six-day trip to Europe for a economic development tour of France and Italy.

Gov. Lee was joined by Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter on the trip to “strengthen relationships with European businesses and increase foreign direct investment (FDI) from trusted global companies in Tennessee, resulting in more jobs and greater opportunity for Tennesseans,” according to a release.

(Courtesy: Office of Gov. Lee)

This was Gov. Lee’s second international economic development trip and first trade mission to Europe since taking office in 2019. Gov. Lee was one of 10 U.S. governors to attend the Paris Air Show this year, which resumed for the first time since 2019 following a three-year pause.

“Tennessee has earned a worldwide reputation for being one the best places to do business, not just in the United States but across the globe,” said Gov. Lee in a release. “These European companies face the realities of high taxes and heavy regulations every day, and when they want to expand or relocate, our unmatched business climate and skilled workforce strategy place Tennessee at the top of their list. Economic development brings more good jobs and greater opportunity for Tennesseans, and I look forward to welcoming continued investment to our state from leading companies around the world.”

Gov. Lee and Commissioner McWhorter attended the Paris Air Show first to meet with aerospace and advanced manufacturing industry leaders and discuss Tennessee’s economic advantages with numerous prospective companies interested in establishing operations in Tennessee.

According to a release, Gov. Lee met with executive leadership in France and Italy from multiple companies with operations in Tennessee to thank them for their ongoing investment in the state, discuss their global business plans and welcome future expansions and additional investment that would create new jobs and opportunity for Tennesseans.

Gov. Lee met with French-based companies that currently have operations in Tennessee, including:

Schneider Electric, energy management and automation – Franklin, Tennessee

BabyNov, baby food manufacturer – Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee

Puy du Fou, immersive historical theme park (opening in 2024) – Sevierville, Tennessee

Valeo, automotive supplier – Smyrna, Tennessee

Gov. Lee visited with Italian-based porcelain tile manufacturers that currently operate in the Volunteer State:

Iris Ceramica Group (Stonepeak Ceramics) – Crossville, Tennessee

Gruppo Concorde (Landmark Ceramics) – Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee

“With five offices across Europe and Asia, investing in and supporting our global partnerships is an essential component of our work at TNECD,” said Commissioner McWhorter. “More than 160,000 Tennesseans are employed by international brands across the state, and we will continue to work alongside these companies and their parent countries to promote future foreign direct investment opportunities.”

More than 100 French and Italian companies currently operate in Tennessee and have already generated a combined $2 billion in capital investment in Tennessee and currently employ approximately 13,500 Tennesseans, the governor’s office reported.

Current Foreign Direct Investment from France:

$939M Capital Investment by French Companies

10,300+ Tennesseans employed by French-owned businesses

75+ French-owned establishments in Tennessee

Current Foreign Direct Investment from Italy: