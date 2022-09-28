NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As part of a push to draw out-of-state law enforcement officers to Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee released a nationwide Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) recruitment video on Wednesday.

In the “Join THP 2.0” video, Troopers Da’Juan Clark of New Mexico and Louis Celaya of California — both of whom now serve Middle Tennessee communities, according to officials — describe their experiences of moving to the Volunteer State this year to join the THP.

“In Tennessee, law enforcement officers get the respect they deserve, and we welcome qualified men and women from across the country to join our ranks,” said Lee. “Take it from our THP troopers – if you want to live, work and raise a family in a community where you’ll be given full support, come to Tennessee.”

Since Lee launched a nationwide pitch last fall to relocate qualified law enforcement to Tennessee, 82 new troopers — including 25 officers from outside of the state — have joined the THP, the governor’s office said.

Not only do Tennesseans enjoy the lowest state and local tax burden per capita in the country, but the THP reportedly offers some of the most competitive benefits, like the ones listed below:

Full benefits package

A self-issued vehicle instead of a shared vehicle program

Complimentary uniforms and equipment provided

All fees for training academy paid for by the department

In addition to THP recruitment efforts, Lee’s office said he invested in crime prevention to strengthen public safety and directly support law enforcement across Tennessee, including the following:

Addition of 100 extra Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers funded by the state

Creation of a $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund for law enforcement agencies across the state to invest in evidence-based programming and resources

Use of $30 million to support recruitment and retention bonuses for out-of-state police officers wanting to move to Tennessee

Expansion of state funding for law enforcement basic training and increasing the frequency of training for new recruits

If you are a non-Tennessean law enforcement officer interested in joining the THP, you can find more information by following this link.