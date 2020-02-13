Gov. Lee defends Tennessee voucher program amid lawmaker concerns

FILE – In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee takes part in a discussion on state-level criminal justice reform in Nashville, Tenn. Republican Gov. Bill Lee said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 that it is Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s prerogative to request the execution dates and to challenge a court’s decision commuting a death sentence to life in prison. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee is defending the rollout of his much-debated school voucher program and downplayed recent anger from lawmakers upset with how the state has prepared to give parents tax dollars to pay for private tuition.

Lee told reporters Thursday that he cared more about kids than “detractors” trying to hamper the voucher implementation.

The program would allow a family to use up to $7,400 in public tax dollars from an education savings account on private school tuition and other approved expenses.

Nashville and Memphis are the only places where the voucher program would apply.