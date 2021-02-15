Gov. Lee announces state office closures in West and Middle Tennessee for Tuesday

Tennessee News

Mt. Pleasant (Courtesy: Beverly Green)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Due to expected hazardous weather and travel conditions including freezing rain, ice, and snow, Governor Bill Lee announced state offices in 67 Middle and West Tennessee counties will be closed Tuesday, February 16.     

  • Bedford
  • Benton
  • Bledsoe
  • Cannon
  • Carroll
  • Cheatham
  • Chester
  • Clay
  • Coffee
  • Crockett
  • Cumberland
  • Davidson
  • Decatur
  • DeKalb
  • Dickson
  • Dyer
  • Fayette
  • Fentress
  • Franklin
  • Gibson
  • Giles
  • Grundy
  • Hardeman
  • Hardin
  • Haywood
  • Henderson
  • Henry
  • Hickman
  • Houston
  • Humphreys
  • Jackson
  • Lake
  • Lauderdale
  • Lawrence
  • Lewis
  • Lincoln
  • Macon
  • Madison
  • Marion
  • Marshall
  • Maury
  • McNairy
  • Montgomery
  • Moore
  • Morgan
  • Obion
  • Overton
  • Perry
  • Pickett
  • Putnam
  • Robertson
  • Rutherford
  • Scott
  • Sequatchie
  • Shelby
  • Smith
  • Stewart
  • Sumner
  • Tipton
  • Trousdale
  • Van Buren
  • Warren
  • Wayne
  • Weakley
  • White
  • Williamson
  • Wilson

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

