NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee spent their Saturday hosting a carnival at the Tennessee Residence in honor of more than 200 kids from across the state who completed the Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge.

According to officials, the first lady launched the summer service challenge in 2019 through her Tennessee Serves initiative, aiming to encourage rising kindergarten through sixth grade students to spend part of their summers serving their neighbors.

This year, more than 1,125 children across the Volunteer State participated in the challenge, serving a record-breaking number of 3,310 hours in their communities, Maria Lee’s office announced.

“Each year, Bill and I are touched by the creative acts of kindness kids across Tennessee complete in service to their communities,” the first lady said. “No matter our age, we all can make a difference in the lives of those around us. We’re confident these young Tennesseans will continue to transform our state through service and will make immeasurable impacts on those around them for years to come.”

During the carnival on Saturday, Sept. 16, the Lees reportedly met with participants and their families, congratulated them on their successful summer, and encouraged them to keep serving others throughout the year.

The event also featured games, prizes, snacks, and special appearances by mascots from local sports teams, officials said.

If you want to learn more about the Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge, click here.