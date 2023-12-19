NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Attorney General said the state will receive part of a settlement from Google over the tech company’s “anticompetitive conduct” with the Google Play Store.

The $700 million settlement involves $630 million in restitution, minus costs and fees, that will be paid to consumers who made purchases on the Google Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023. Google will also pay the states an additional $70 million for sovereign claims, the AG’s office said.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“Google will no longer profit from the inflated app costs it forced through its abuse of market power,” Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said in a statement. “This settlement will reduce app prices and increase consumer choices on the Android platform. Our office is proud to protect consumers, secure $700 million in financial relief, and be part of this bipartisan effort to ensure one of the most powerful companies in the world follows the law.”

Tennessee joins a group of 52 other attorneys general in receiving the settlement.

People who are eligible for restitution will not need to submit any claim – they will receive automatic payments through PayPal or Venmo, or they can elect to receive a check or ACH transfer. More details about the process are forthcoming, according to the AG’s office.

The settlement agreement also includes a requirement for Google to make their business practices more “procompetitive” in a number of ways, according to the AG.

The attorneys general sued Google in 2021 alleging that Google unlawfully monopolized the markets for Android app distribution and in-app payment processing. Specifically, the states claimed that Google signed anticompetitive contracts to prevent other app stores from being preloaded on Android devices, bought off key app developers who might have launched rival app stores, and created technological barriers to deter consumers from directly downloading apps to their devices. The states announced a settlement in principle Sept. 5, 2023, and released the finalized terms of that deal on Dec. 19.

Under the settlement, Google must reform its business practices in the following ways:

Give all developers the ability to allow users to pay through in-app billing systems other than Google Play Billing for at least five years.

Allow developers to offer cheaper prices for their apps and in-app products for consumers who use alternative, non-Google billing systems for at least five years.

Permit developers to steer consumers toward alternative, non-Google billing systems by advertising cheaper prices within their apps themselves for at least five years.

Not enter contracts that require the Play Store to be the exclusive, pre-loaded app store on a device or home screen for at least five years.

Allow the installation of third-party apps on Android phones from outside the Google Play Store for at least seven years.

Streamline and ensure the accuracy of warnings that appear on an Android device if a user attempts to download a third-party app from outside the Google Play Store for at least five years.

Maintain Android system support for third-party app stores, including allowing automatic updates, for four years.

Not require developers to launch their app catalogs on the Play Store at the same time as they launch on other app stores for at least four years.

Submit compliance reports to an independent monitor who will ensure that Google is not continuing its anticompetitive conduct for at least five years.

This lawsuit was led by the Attorneys General from North Carolina, Utah, Tennessee, New York, and California, and joined by the attorneys general of all remaining states, the District of Columbia and the territories of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.