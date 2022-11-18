MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A GoFundMe page set up for Devin Chandler — a former Tennessee high school football player who died after a weekend shooting at the University of Virginia — raised more than $100,000 in less than 48 hours.

The former Arlington High student and athlete was one of the three UVA football players killed in the mass shooting on the Charlottesville, Virginia campus on Sunday, Nov. 13.

UVA football players D’Sean Perry (left), Devin Chandler (center), and Lavel Davis, Jr. (right) were killed in a shooting on the university’s campus on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13. (Courtesy: UVA Athletics)

Shelly Crais has known Devin’s mother for several years and worked with her when the family lived in the Memphis area. She said she was heartbroken when she heard he had been killed.

“You see this stuff on the news, and everyone is so sad, like all the tragedies that happened in Memphis recently, but when it’s somebody you know, it touches you in another way,” said Crais.

She said Dalayna Chandler lost her husband to cancer four years ago and knew she had to do something to help.

“I can’t really take her pain away or fix this for her, but I can certainly relieve some of the financial burdens, and let me see if I can try this,” Crais said.

Crais decided to set the goal at $30,000 and was shocked when she saw how much so many had given in such a short amount of time.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Crais. “Here I thought $30,000 was far-fetched. That just shows you how it has affected so many people.”

Devin was a junior wide receiver and kick returner. He played for Wisconsin from 2020-21 before transferring to Virginia.

His mother now lives in Virginia near her other son.

Crais said Dalayna has a long road ahead of her, but will rely on her faith to get through it. According to Crais, she is just trying to be a good friend.

“It’s the least I can do,” said Crais. “When I set up the GoFundMe, I kind of put it as an area for a funeral or just a memorial type thing, and I figure she will just do whatever she needs to take care of.”

Crais said there will be a public funeral for Devin, but the family has chosen not to release any details right now. For more on the GoFundMe page, click here.