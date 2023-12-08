HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee emergency crews came to the rescue Thursday for four goats trapped on a mountain ledge in Hamilton County.

Waldens Ridge Emergency Service reported the goats were stranded on a ledge for close to two weeks.

Concerned neighbors called for help when they realized the goats could not get off the ledge themselves.

Crews used ropes to rappel the goats to safety.

Waldens Ridge Emergency Service thanked the “dedicated volunteers from Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue Service, as well as the Sparta Rescue Squad, for their invaluable assistance in the successful extraction.”