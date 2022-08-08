KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have a field? If so, you could earn up to $4,000 by providing a dove field for public hunting.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming 2022 dove season and this year they are offering more money. The first segment of the dove season opens at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1. To be leased, fields must be available for a minimum of three priority hunt dates in September.

The hunting access rate paid to landowners for fall leased fields can be up to $75 per acre for a maximum of 40 acres. In addition, fields that are top sown with wheat are eligible for an additional $25 per acre. Those who are interested must sign up for their fields in August.

TWRA began its leased dove field program in the late 1980s. Since then, the agency says the program has been successful in giving hunters quality hunting opportunities. In addition to leased fields, many public dove fields are provided in wildlife management areas in each TWRA region.

The TWRA website has specific information about WMAs and information about leased dove fields in each region will be added as fields are enrolled in the program.

Anyone interested in leasing a dove field to TWRA should contact their TWRA regional office. Offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Region I (West Tennessee) 731-423-5725 or toll free 800-372-3928;

Region II (Middle Tennessee) 615-781-6622 or toll free 800-624-7406;

Region III (Upper Cumberland) 931-484-9571 or toll free 833-402-4698;

Region IV (East Tennessee) 423-587-7037 or 800-332-0900.

Mourning doves are one of the most widely distributed and abundant birds in North America. More mourning doves are harvested than all other migratory bird species combined in 39 states. In Tennessee, an estimated 19,500 hunters harvested approximately 324,000 mourning doves each year according to TWRA.