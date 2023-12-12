NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Geminid meteor shower started on November 19 and will last until December 24, but the peak of it is happening this week in Tennessee.

The peak is coming overnight on Wednesday, December 13 into Thursday, with the predicted peak time being 7:27 p.m. CST.

The waxing moon shouldn’t interfere with the viewing. The best place to view the shower is under a dark sky with no moon. This would allow you to see up to 120 Geminid meteors per hour.

This meteor shower is special because the 3200 Pheathon asteroid is the reason the shower happens. Usually, comets are responsible for meteor showers.

The Geminids earn their reputation as one of the best celestial displays each year because they are known for their vibrant and vivid meteors. They stand out as one of the most reliable and active meteor showers annually, according to NASA.