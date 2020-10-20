‘Gatlinburg Haunts’ offering spooky adventures you can enjoy at home

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — This Halloween season, Gatlinburg Haunts is offering more spooky adventures, that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home.
Gatlinburg Haunts is a guided walking ghost tour company; its tour guides share stories largely rooted in history and the legends surrounding Gatlinburg.
This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have several virtual options.
- Ghostflix
- It’s exactly what it sounds like, Netflix for ghost tours. There are live and recorded ghost tours through the streets of more than 20 cities.
- Tour haunted Gatlinburg through the app Junket
- Your phone will turn into a personal tour guide.
- Use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- Both have voice apps to tell you ghost stories related to East Tennessee.
