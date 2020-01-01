Funeral arrangements announced for fallen officer Spencer Bristol

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The funeral and visitation arrangements for fallen Hendersonville Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol have been finalized.

Visitation is set for Monday, Jan. 6th, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 7th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Hendersonville.

Bristol’s funeral will be on Tuesday, Jan. 7th, immediately following visitation.

First Baptist Church Hendersonville is located at 106 Bluegrass Commons Blvd. Hendersonville, TN 37075.

The Hendersonville officer was hit and killed by a vehicle, on Dec. 30th, during a pursuit on I-65 South near Goodlettsville.

The 31-year-old, a United States Navy veteran, is survived by his wife and three-year-old daughter.

A fund has been set up to help his family at Volunteer State Bank by the 100 Club of Sumner County, an organization that financially rescues the dependents of firefighters and law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.