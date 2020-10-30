Frozen Head State Park named 2020 Tennessee Park of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Frozen Head State Park in Wartburg has been recognized by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation as the 2020 State Park of the Year.
“This is a tribute to the dedication of the hard-working staff at Frozen Head,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “It says a lot to stand out among 56 state parks, but Frozen Head State Park has earned this recognition, and Tennesseans can be proud to have such an excellent park in our system.”
The park was awarded on Sept. 29 at Montgomery Bell State Park as part of an in-person and virtual annual park management meeting.
Other winners included: Norris Dam State Park for customer engagement; Montgomery Bell State Park for facilities management; Cummins Falls State Park for innovation; Booker T. Washington State Park for interpretation; Fall Creek Falls State Park for resource management; and Warriors’ Path State Park for sustainability.
