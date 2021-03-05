Friday marks 1 year since first COVID-19 case reported in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friday marks one year since the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Tennessee.

The first case in Tennessee was reported on March 5, 2020. The patient was a man from Williamson County who had traveled out of the state.

In one year, Tennessee has recorded 779,449 total cases of COVID-19 and 11,501 deaths.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,216 additional cases per day (-5% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,296 (+3% change since the previous day).

Out of the total positive cases, 754,465 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,499 in the last 24 hours.

Tennessee has processed 6,834,882 tests with 6,055,433 negative results. The percentage of positive cases is 11.4%. Thursday’s update added 17,761 tests to the state’s total with 4.67% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows 1,481,175 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. Currently, 13.33% of the state has received at least one dose.

Nashville will move into Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday, Mayor John Cooper said during his weekly news briefing.

Earlier in the week, the Tennessee Department of Health also announced the 89 counties under its jurisdiction would also move into Phase 1c on Monday. The department said the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine helped move the state along in its plan.

As Tennessee and Davidson County enter Phase 1C of its vaccination plan, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown is presenting a special vaccine offer dedicated to pregnant women.