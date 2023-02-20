NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police confirm that Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs died by suicide Friday in their Nashville home. His death sent shockwaves through the country music world.

News 2 spoke with mental health experts about the resources available if you are ever in a crisis.

CEO Ben Harrington runs the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee. His organization’s online tool can help you figure out if you are having an issue with your mental health.

“It’s free, anonymous, and it tells you what you really need to know – do you have a need to go see a doctor or not,” said Harrington.

The questionnaire takes just a few minutes. From depression, anxiety, PTSD, and substance misuse, this online tool can get you answers to what you have been feeling before it is too late.

“They can screen on their phone, sitting in their car, they can use their iPad, they can use their computer at home, they can screen anywhere and no one has to know the results except the screener.”

Harrington ensures that the screening is anonymous, but they do track the number of people taking the screening over a period of time, and they are seeing mental health conditions even in young children. That’s one reason that Harrington says it’s better to get help early on.

“If somebody is wondering what it is – they’re stressed, they’re overwhelmed, they’re having trouble keeping their head above water, take a free screening, and figure out is it just stress or is it something a whole lot worse.”