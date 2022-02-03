JACKSON, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Tennesse Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said a former full-time firefighter has been arrested following an investigation into several fires by special agent fire investigators.

Jason W. Greer of Lexington, Tennessee was arrested on February 2.

The investigation began after multiple fires happened within a structure in the 180-block of McLeary Road in Jackson, Tennessee on January 29. Fire investigators were able to tell the fires had been intentionally set.

Investigators developed enough information from those fires that led them to Greer as a suspect.

Greer was a full-time firefighter with the Madison County Fire Department (MCFD) in Tennessee and a part-time firefighter with the Henderson County Fire Department (HCFD). As of his arrest, the TBI said Greer is no longer employed with the MCFD and was suspended from the HCFD.

The 40-year-old was charged with arson, vandalism, filing a false report and burglary.

The TBI says Greer remains in the Madison County Jail. Bond is expected to be set at his first court appearance. Additional charges could be filed.