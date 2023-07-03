NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former state Senator Roy Herron was seriously injured in a jet ski incident in Kentucky Saturday.

The crash occurred on Kentucky Lake at Panther Bay.

Two jet skis collided and the driver of the jet ski Herron was riding on was also seriously injured.

Henry County EMS first took Herron to Henry County Medical Center and from there he was reportedly flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Herron has been an attorney in Dresden for years and is a former long-time state representative and Senator.

An update on his condition was not immediately available.