MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Tennessee state Sen. Brian Kelsey was sentenced Friday to 21 months in federal prison for violation of campaign finance laws.

The sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee in Nashville said Friday.

Kelsey, a Germantown Republican who represented the suburbs of east Shelby County and a slice of East Memphis, pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to defraud the FEC, and aiding and abetting the acceptance of excessive contributions, in connection with a failed 2016 congressional campaign.

Kelsey initially pleaded not guilty, calling the case a political witch hunt. He later changed his plea, then sought to withdraw his guilty plea. His sentencing was delayed several times.

Henry Leventis, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said Kelsey, who was himself an attorney, ignored advice from political advisers and an attorney.

“These were not isolated errors in judgement,” Leventis said Friday.

