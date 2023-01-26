MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The five officers fired for their involvement in the beating and death of Tyre Nichols have been booked into the Shelby County Jail Thursday morning, according to online records.

The officers are charged with the following:

Justin Smith – Two counts of official misconduct, official oppression, second-degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Tadarrius Bean – Second- degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconducts and official oppression.

Demetrius Haley – Second degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.

Emmitt Martin III – Second degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.

Desmond Mills Jr. – Second degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were terminated last Friday. They were indicted by a grand jury Thursday and taken into custody.

Memphis Police posted the following statement to Twitter as well as Facebook:

“The Memphis Police Department has concluded its administrative investigation into the tragic death of Mr. Tyre Nichols. After a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding this incident, we have determined that five (5) MPD officers violated multiple department policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.”