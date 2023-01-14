FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was arrested on Friday after being accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor while working as a Fentress County corrections officer.

Nicholas St. John (Source: TBI)

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), 22-year-old Nicholas Alexander St. John was indicted on one charge of statutory rape and one count of aggravated burglary.

Through an investigation that began in October 2021, TBI agents said they discovered that St. John met a minor at York Institute in Jamestown and engaged in sexual activity with them in an abandoned house on school property.

According to authorities, St. John was employed as a corrections officer with the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the incident.

Officials said the Fentress County Grand Jury returned the indictment against St. John earlier this week. Then, on Friday, Jan. 13, he was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $5,000 bond.