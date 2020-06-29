Former Director of TN GOP calls for removal of Confederate bust from State Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On a social media post, former Executive Director of the Tennessee Republican Party Brent Leatherwood commended Mississippi leaders for moving forward with legislation to change their state flag, adding that Tennessee should remove the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest’s bust from the State Capitol.

Of Mississippi’s vote Saturday evening, Leatherwood wrote, “This is a remarkable development.”

He added a plea to Tennessee state leaders: “If you’re a leader in Tennessee, there’s no longer an excuse for inaction (there never was): It is time for General Forrest’s bust to be removed from the State Capitol. Have the fortitude to do what is right—and lead.”