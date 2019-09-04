Former Decherd mayor indicted for theft of property and official misconduct

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Decherd mayor was indicted by a Grand Jury Wednesday for Theft of Property and Official Misconduct.

Robin Smith was replaced as mayor of Decherd just last month.

The charges stem from when Smith was a probation officer. The TBI says he mishandled funds.

An investigation began in 2018 when Smith was an employee of Southeast Tennessee Human Resource Agency. According to the TBI, Smith took payments paid by misdemeanor probationers for his own personal benefit.

Smith is charged with one count of Theft Less Than $2,500 and one count of Official Misconduct. He’s in the Franklin County Jail on a $10,000 bond.