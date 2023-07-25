HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was involved in a crash Tuesday morning while en route to an event in Chattanooga.

The crash involving DeSantis’ motorcade happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near exit 153.

A spokesperson for DeSantis said he and his team were uninjured.

“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” spokesman Bryan Griffin said in a statement.

Chattanooga police said it was a minor crash as a motorcade was escorting Governor DeSantis to his campaign stop. Traffic on the interstate had slowed down, which caused four of the cars in the motorcade to hit each other, according to Chattanooga police.

DeSantis is scheduled to hold events throughout central and eastern Tennessee on Tuesday.