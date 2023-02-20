NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — By order of the governor, flags over the State Capitol and state office buildings are flying at half-staff to honor the lives of the two Tennessee National Guardsmen killed in Alabama during a training exercise. It’s just one memorial acknowledgement of the two pilots that has formed since the tragic crash.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base.

Both were killed when their UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a training flight near Highway 53 and Burwell Road near Huntsville, Alabama, last Wednesday.

Residents are now reportedly laying flowers, signs, American flags and more in memory of the two men, who have been remembered as loving husbands, fathers and National Guardsmen.

Randolph, of Murfreesboro, served with the guard for 13 years and leaves behind four children.

Wadham, of Joelton, served with the Tennessee National Guard for 15 years and had two children. He also worked with the Metro Nashville Police Department from 2016 through 2020.

According to the state website, the half staff flags are also in memory of Maj. Gen. Gary L. Harrell of Johnson City, a legendary Delta Force leader who died Feb. 14 at the age of 71.