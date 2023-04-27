NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s first lady is inviting elementary students to participate in the fifth annual statewide service challenge during the summer break, hoping to instill a heart for service.

The Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge asks students in kindergarten through sixth grade to complete a service activity from two of eight different service categories from June 1 through Aug. 1.

According to an announcement from Maria Lee’s office, each week she will highlight a service category on social media and through her email newsletter.

Children can follow along and complete an activity from the category she focuses on each week, or they can complete each category in the order and timeframe that works best for the child and family.

All students who participate in and complete the challenge will receive a certificate of recognition signed by Lee and an invitation to a carnival celebration on Sept. 16 at the Tennessee Residence with the first lady and Gov. Bill Lee to honor their hard work.

Categories of service include:

Show kindness to the elderly

Feed the hungry

Care for kids and families in your community

Honor veterans and first responders

Serve those who serve

Support foster kids and families

Beautify your neighborhood

Free Choice/Random Acts of Kindness

In order to complete the challenge, children must serve a minimum of two hours in addition to serving in two of the categories, according to the official challenge rules.

To register for the summer challenge, click HERE.