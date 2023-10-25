NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fire weather has made its way into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, but what does that mean? Fire weather is when weather conditions are suitable for wildfires to start quickly and spread rapidly.

This means there are warm temperatures, low relative humidity, and gusty winds.

Bill Phillips, the Public Information Officer for Lawrence County EMA, saw these fires take control in Summertown last Friday. The fire was finally put out but the cause of it is yet to be determined.

The drought conditions across Southern Tennessee haven’t helped and fire danger will continue until rain chances pick up Friday and next Monday.

The best way to prevent fires from happening is to proceed with daily tasks using extreme care. Don’t drag chains behind farming equipment and don’t throw cigarette butts out of the car window because these small sparks could cause a big reaction.