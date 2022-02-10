KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Tennessee’s redistricting process done, a dashboard has been created allowing Tennesseans to see how the 2021-2022 redistricting process has impacted them.

Tennessee District Lookup dashboard was created by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office to make it easy to find what legislative district you are now assigned to. The dashboard includes updated legislative district information for County Commissions, the State House, State Senate, and the U.S. Congress.

For some locations, voting precincts and other information is also included. Some information, including voting precincts, may be updated as it is adjusted or becomes available.

To use the new Tennessee District Lookup dashboard, visit tncot.cc/tndistrict and enter your address in the box at the top left corner of the webpage. You will then be able to see both your new and old district assignments.

The box in the red circle shows where to search for an address on the Tennessee District Lookup dashboard

Here are the results for WATE’s address when searched in the Tennessee District Lookup dashboard.

Redistricting takes place every ten years following the U.S. census and has impacted more than 2.5 million addresses in Tennessee. The new legislative districts will be applied when voters go to the polls later this year.