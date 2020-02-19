Final meals for the last 12 people executed in Tennessee

Live Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ahead of his execution scheduled for Thursday, condemned death row inmate Nicholas Sutton chose fried pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, and peach pie with vanilla ice cream for his last meal.

These are the last meals requested by those executed in Tennessee from 1976-2020:

Lee Hall – December 5, 2019

  • Philly cheesesteak, two orders of onion rings, a slice of cheesecake, and a Pepsi for his last meal.

Stephen West – August 15, 2019

  • Philly cheesesteak and fries

Donnie Edward Johnson – May 16, 2019

David Earl Miller – December 6, 2018

Edmund George Zagorski – November 1, 2018

William “Billy” Ray Irick – August 9, 2018

Cecil J. Johnson, Jr. – December 2, 2009

  • Refused final meal

Steve Henley – February 4, 2009

  • A seafood plate of shrimp, fish, oysters, onion rings, and hush puppies

Daryl Keith Holton – September 12, 2007

  • No final meal request

Philip Ray Workman – May 9, 2007

  • Requested a vegetarian pizza be purchased and donated to a homeless person for his last meal, but prison officials refused.
  • From the “Dead Man Eating” blog – News accounts of his request touched a nerve with the public. Nashville’s Union Rescue Mission received 170 pizzas. Media reports said listeners to a radio station in Minnesota also ordered pizzas sent to another organization for troubled youngsters.

Sedley Alley – June 28, 2006

  • Pizza pockets, ice cream, iced oatmeal cookies, and milk

Robert Glen Coe – April 19, 2000

  •  Fried catfish, white beans, hush puppies, coleslaw, french fries, pecan pie, and sweet tea

