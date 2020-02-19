Final meals for the last 12 people executed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ahead of his execution scheduled for Thursday, condemned death row inmate Nicholas Sutton chose fried pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, and peach pie with vanilla ice cream for his last meal.
These are the last meals requested by those executed in Tennessee from 1976-2020:
Lee Hall – December 5, 2019
- Philly cheesesteak, two orders of onion rings, a slice of cheesecake, and a Pepsi for his last meal.
Stephen West – August 15, 2019
- Philly cheesesteak and fries
Donnie Edward Johnson – May 16, 2019
- Declined final meal – instead requested supporters to donate meals to the homeless
David Earl Miller – December 6, 2018
- Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits, and coffee
Edmund George Zagorski – November 1, 2018
- Pickled pig knuckles and pig feet
William “Billy” Ray Irick – August 9, 2018
- Super deluxe combo,” which included a super deluxe burger, onion rings, and a Pepsi soda
Cecil J. Johnson, Jr. – December 2, 2009
- Refused final meal
Steve Henley – February 4, 2009
- A seafood plate of shrimp, fish, oysters, onion rings, and hush puppies
Daryl Keith Holton – September 12, 2007
- No final meal request
Philip Ray Workman – May 9, 2007
- Requested a vegetarian pizza be purchased and donated to a homeless person for his last meal, but prison officials refused.
- From the “Dead Man Eating” blog – News accounts of his request touched a nerve with the public. Nashville’s Union Rescue Mission received 170 pizzas. Media reports said listeners to a radio station in Minnesota also ordered pizzas sent to another organization for troubled youngsters.
Sedley Alley – June 28, 2006
- Pizza pockets, ice cream, iced oatmeal cookies, and milk
Robert Glen Coe – April 19, 2000
- Fried catfish, white beans, hush puppies, coleslaw, french fries, pecan pie, and sweet tea