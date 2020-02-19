Final meals for the last 12 people executed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After more than three decades on death row, Don Johnson weighed the options for his own demise: He could keep a promise to his daughter that he wouldn’t die in the electric chair. Or, he could opt for the chair and avoid a method that he had heard might make him feel like he was being buried alive.

Last May, Johnson was strapped to a gurney and hooked up to an IV. He said a prayer and started singing as toxic drugs flowed into his body. Then came sounds resembling snoring or gurgling and gasping. Finally, after a high-pitched noise, he fell silent.