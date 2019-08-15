Final meals for the last 10 people executed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ahead of his execution scheduled for Thursday, condemned death row inmate Stephen West chose a Philly cheesesteak and fries as his last meal.
These are the last meals requested by those executed in Tennessee since 1976:
1: Robert Glen Coe – April 19, 2000
- Fried catfish, white beans, hush puppies, coleslaw, french fries, pecan pie, and sweet tea
2: Sedley Alley – June 28, 2006
- Pizza pockets, ice cream, iced oatmeal cookies, and milk
3: Philip Ray Workman – May 9, 2007
- Requested a vegetarian pizza be purchased and donated to a homeless person for his last meal, but prison officials refused.
- From the “Dead Man Eating” blog – News accounts of his request touched a nerve with the public. Nashville’s Union Rescue Mission received 170 pizzas. Media reports said listeners to a radio station in Minnesota also ordered pizzas sent to another organization for troubled youngsters.
4: Daryl Keith Holton – September 12, 2007
- No final meal request
5: Steve Henley – February 4, 2009
- A seafood plate of shrimp, fish, oysters, onion rings, and hush puppies
6: Cecil J. Johnson, Jr. – December 2, 2009
- Refused final meal
7: William “Billy” Ray Irick – August 9, 2018
- Super deluxe combo,” which included a super deluxe burger, onion rings and a Pepsi soda
- STORY: Irick requests burger, onion rings combo as last meal before execution
8: Edmund George Zagorski – November 1, 2018
- Pickled pig knuckles and pig feet
- STORY: State carries out execution of Edmund Zagorski
9: David Earl Miller – December 6, 2018
- Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits, and coffee
- STORY: Death row inmate David Miller receives last meal
10: Donnie Edward Johnson – May 16, 2019
- Declined final meal – instead requested supporters to donate meals to the homeless
- STORY: Tennessee death row inmate begs governor to spare his life