Final meals for the last 10 people executed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ahead of his execution scheduled for Thursday, condemned death row inmate Stephen West chose a Philly cheesesteak and fries as his last meal.

These are the last meals requested by those executed in Tennessee since 1976:

1: Robert Glen Coe – April 19, 2000

Fried catfish, white beans, hush puppies, coleslaw, french fries, pecan pie, and sweet tea

2: Sedley Alley – June 28, 2006

Pizza pockets, ice cream, iced oatmeal cookies, and milk

3: Philip Ray Workman – May 9, 2007

Requested a vegetarian pizza be purchased and donated to a homeless person for his last meal, but prison officials refused.

From the “Dead Man Eating” blog – News accounts of his request touched a nerve with the public. Nashville’s Union Rescue Mission received 170 pizzas. Media reports said listeners to a radio station in Minnesota also ordered pizzas sent to another organization for troubled youngsters.

4: Daryl Keith Holton – September 12, 2007

No final meal request

5: Steve Henley – February 4, 2009

A seafood plate of shrimp, fish, oysters, onion rings, and hush puppies

6: Cecil J. Johnson, Jr. – December 2, 2009

Refused final meal

7: William “Billy” Ray Irick – August 9, 2018

Super deluxe combo,” which included a super deluxe burger, onion rings and a Pepsi soda

8: Edmund George Zagorski – November 1, 2018

Pickled pig knuckles and pig feet

9: David Earl Miller – December 6, 2018

Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits, and coffee

10: Donnie Edward Johnson – May 16, 2019