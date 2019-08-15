Final meals for the last 10 people executed in Tennessee

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ahead of his execution scheduled for Thursday, condemned death row inmate Stephen West chose a Philly cheesesteak and fries as his last meal.

These are the last meals requested by those executed in Tennessee since 1976:

1: Robert Glen Coe – April 19, 2000

  •  Fried catfish, white beans, hush puppies, coleslaw, french fries, pecan pie, and sweet tea

2: Sedley Alley – June 28, 2006

  • Pizza pockets, ice cream, iced oatmeal cookies, and milk

3: Philip Ray Workman – May 9, 2007

  • Requested a vegetarian pizza be purchased and donated to a homeless person for his last meal, but prison officials refused.
  • From the “Dead Man Eating” blog – News accounts of his request touched a nerve with the public. Nashville’s Union Rescue Mission received 170 pizzas. Media reports said listeners to a radio station in Minnesota also ordered pizzas sent to another organization for troubled youngsters.

4: Daryl Keith Holton – September 12, 2007

  • No final meal request

5: Steve Henley – February 4, 2009

  • A seafood plate of shrimp, fish, oysters, onion rings, and hush puppies

6: Cecil J. Johnson, Jr. – December 2, 2009

  • Refused final meal

7: William “Billy” Ray Irick – August 9, 2018

8: Edmund George Zagorski – November 1, 2018

9: David Earl Miller – December 6, 2018

10: Donnie Edward Johnson – May 16, 2019

