NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Additional help is on the way for those impacted by the devastating tornadoes in Tennessee.

Governor Bill Lee requested federal aid for nine counties that experienced severe damage. President Joe Biden swiftly approved Tennessee’s disaster declaration just two days after approving federal support to assist Kentucky’s recovery efforts.

“We know that this is the worst situation that has ever happened to these families,” said Deanna Frazier, FEMA‘s Assistant External Affairs Officer.

Overnight tornadoes ripped through homes, separated families, and killed for miles — from Illinois to Tennessee and Kentucky.

“FEMA may not be first and foremost in their minds, but FEMA is a tool in their recovery,” Frazier said.

The emergency agency will typically provide assistance to the uninsured, under-insured — as well as public assistance funds to counties and municipalities for infrastructure repairs. “We get boots on the ground with our disaster survivor assistance teams and that is going door to door or providing registration information to survivors,” Frazier said.

The registration process for those seeking help is key. It can be done by calling FEMA, applying online, or downloading the FEMA app. “They will need their social security number, they will need a current phone contact number, the address where the damaged occurred,” she said.

A mailing address and a bank routing number will also be requested.

However, FEMA urges those with insurance to exhaust those efforts first. “Making sure that you reach out to your insurance company first to find out what they can provide you because sometimes you’re not completely insured for everything that may need to be replaced, so FEMA is designed for those uninsured and underinsured survivors,” Frazier said.

The registration must have complete information in order to receive funds.

Tornado victims in Tennessee have 60 days from Tuesday to apply for help. Victims can also call directly at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).