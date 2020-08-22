FEMA announces additional $300 a week for unemployed Tennesseans due to COVID-19

Tennessee News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (NEXSTAR) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced a grant Saturday for Tennessee under the Lost Wages Assistance program that would give unemployed residents who are out of work an additional $300 a week on top of state-provided unemployment assistance.

According to FEMA, President Donald Trump made available up to $44 billion from the Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this month.

On Saturday, Tennessee agreed to administer the funds to those unemployed.

To learn more about FEMA’s lost wages supplemental payment assistance, click here.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories