FedEx cell phone policy in question after deadly mass shooting at Indianapolis facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As investigators try to determine a motive in a deadly mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility, FedEx’s no cell phone policy is also in question.

Police say a former employee shot and killed eight people and injured several others at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis International Airport. Nearly 500 miles away at the FedEx headquarters in Memphis, employees are impacted.

The employee WREG spoke with did not want to be identified and asked us to disguise their voice but told us they’re more cautious today.

“It’s very sad. It’s hard to believe that something like that could happen, and you just never know what’s going through people’s minds,” the employee said. “You always have to be aware of your surroundings for sure.”

FedEx has a policy restricting cell phone access in certain areas of operation. The company says it’s to minimize potential distractions.

When asked if it would review that policy in light of the deadly shooting the company sent us this statement, reading in part: “Our immediate priorities are the safety and well-being of our team members and cooperation with law enforcement at this time.”

If any policy changes happen in the future, employees want to make sure there isn’t a repeat of the tragedy in Indianapolis.

“Hopefully something like that won’t happen here in Memphis,” the employee said.

WREG reached out to FedEx about any potential security changes but haven’t hear back.