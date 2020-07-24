Federal judge grants temporary restraining order over TN abortion bans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order on new abortion laws in Tennessee that would expose healthcare providers to criminal sanctions for performing abortions after six weeks. This means the law has been blocked, for now, until the lawsuit is resolved.

Plaintiffs Memphis Center for Reproductive Health, Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, and others sought the injunction from the court to “prevent the State from enforcing those new laws on the basis that they are unconstitutional.”

The state argues that the laws are constitutional and should be allowed to be enforced.

In the decision, Judge William L. Campbell wrote, “Applying binding Supreme Court precedent and the factors required for the extraordinary remedy of an injunction… the Court concludes that an injunction should issue.”

“While we welcome today’s ruling, it is outrageous that Tennessee’s anti-abortion lawmakers chose this path,” said Jessica Sklarsky, lead attorney on this case and senior staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights. “As the deep roots and tragedies of white supremacy are laid bare, and the pandemic exposes long-ignored health inequities, these anti-abortion lawmakers chose to utilize the state’s limited resources to defend clearly unconstitutional abortion bans that prey on stereotypes, disproportionately harm communities of color, and further entrench systemic racism. Rather than perpetuate these injustices, Tennessee lawmakers should focus their time and resources on policies that address them.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.